ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Adams County Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near W. 69th Ave. and Mariposa Street – just west of where Interstate 25 intersects with Highway 36.

Sheriff Michael McIntosh said deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at about 11 a.m. and encountered three people inside the vehicle.

A female passenger pulled a gun on deputies, who then opened fire, McIntosh said. It isn't clear if the woman fired at the deputies.

One female passenger was killed and another was taken to the hospital, McIntire said. The vehicle's driver, a man, is being questioned by deputies.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

McIntosh said there is no existing danger to the public.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.