Barricaded suspect in Evergreen taken into custody after standoff

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spent hours at the scene of a barricaded suspect in Evergreen Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road at about 1 a.m. after receiving a report about a disturbance.

There were initially three people in the home, in addition to the suspect, deputies said. All three suffered minor injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by the suspect with what is believed to be a sword, authorities said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the person who had been barricaded was taken into custody without incident, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, 30-year-old David Charles Roberts, had a warrant for a probation violation, and that he also violated a protection order and faces second-degree assault charges.

He was injured while being taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.