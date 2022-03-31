Denver's street sweeping season starts again Friday

DENVER – Denverites, it’s that time of the year again to check those signs on your street and get up early to move your cars – because it is again street sweeping season.

Street sweepers will be back out in force starting Friday across the city. People who do not move their cars for the sweepers face citations of $50. Sweeping occurs from April through November each year.

Most streets have red and white signs showing when sweepers will come down each side of the street, so check those to be sure. Having clear streets allow the sweepers to get to the edge of the curbs to pick up the most dust and debris that they can.

If you can’t find a sign on your street or don’t want to walk to find one, you can also look up sweeping schedules for your address by clicking here and sign up for email and/or text message reminders through Denver’s PocketGov system.