Denver's latest public health order lifts restrictions for large outdoor venues

DENVER – The city of Denver updated its COVID public health order Tuesday after the state made changes Monday, clearing the way for the Rockies and Broncos to have full capacities at their stadiums this season.

Denver’s latest public health order lifts all capacity limits, distancing requirements and other restrictions for large outdoor venues, which includes Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field and Red Rocks.

The latest iteration still requires indoor events with 2,000 or more people to get approval from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for information on whether larger indoor venues, like Ball Arena, would be expanding to full capacity soon. Currently, the arena is cleared to have 10,500 fans – about 57% of the venue’s capacity – in person at Avalanche and Nuggets games.

The latest public health order also allows the Rockies to bring in full crowds to their games, clearing the way for a full-capacity All-Star Game in July. The capacity at Coors Field was increased to 35,000 people as of Tuesday before the latest update to the public health order.

Red Rocks announced two weeks ago that it would move to full capacity starting June 21.

Denver made the changes to its public health order after the state made more changes on its end on Monday.

Under both, people age 12 and older who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to continue wearing masks in hospitals, schools, child care centers, summer camps, jails, prisons, and DMV offices. The state can put more restrictions back in place if a county’s hospitals exceed 85% capacity.

In Denver, children ages 3+ will have to wear masks unless otherwise required, including at child care centers, schools, camps and hospitals.

Denver’s order still requires people to wear masks through Sept. 13 as part of a federal requirement on all public transportation, airplanes, buses, trains, taxis and ride-sharing services.

