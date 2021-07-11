Denver's Emergency Operations Center active during All-Star Game events

DENVER -- When there are big events in town, like the All-Star Game, Denver's Office of Emergency Management launches it Emergency Operations Center.

The center is tasked with coordinating all emergency personnel in Denver, in case of an emergency.

"What we do and why we're so important is that it is our task to save the city to make sure all resources are just line up perfectly. In case something goes wrong," said Loa Esquilin, the public information officer with Denver's Office of Emergency Management.

On Friday, when Denver Police executed a search warrant on a room inside of the Maven Hotel, the Emergency Operations Center didn't have to assist them because the department was able to respond with their own resources.

"We do have a system where we get notified of incidents around the city. Most incidents are handled by deputy fire, EMS, because that's what they do. They're fully ready. They have trained. They have staff. This is their bread and butter," said Esquilin.

Esquilin added the center would have only stepped in to provide backup. The center itself has more than 100 people on standby, including the FBI.

"In case any incident is bigger, and they do need support, we can come in and provide the support," she said.

When it comes to incidents like the one that took place on Friday inside of the Maven Hotel, Esquilin stressed community policing is extremely helpful.

"If you see something, say something for sure. That's the first thing. DPD is able to do their job not only because they're trained and they know what they're doing, but it's residents that tell us when something doesn't feel right," she said.

Esquilin encourages anyone who sees something that doesn't feel quite right to call 311, and report it.