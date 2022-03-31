Denver’s Cinco de Mayo festival returns this year after two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER – Denver’s Cinco de Mayo Festival is returning this spring after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33rd annual Cinco de Mayo “Celebrate Culture” festival will feature a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, delicious food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters, a non-denominational Mass at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, and much more.

It’ll take place on May 7 and May 8, 2022.

“The event is all about bringing people together and highlighting the beauty and tradition of the Latino culture,” said Andrea Barela, President and CEO of NEWSED. “Denver has such a rich Latino culture that is underrepresented in the event world. We are so proud to bring that to the heart of Denver, and highlight all the incredible Latino artists, musicians, performers, and businesses,” Barela added.

A brief history of Cinco de Mayo

While the holiday is not as big in Mexico as it is in the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is nonetheless important to Mexicans the world over: It commemorates the Battle of Puebla, which took place in 1862 between the military forces of Mexico and France.

The battle is of great cultural significance to the Mexican people as it was the first time Mexican forces were able to defeat a stronger and far better equipped military, considered to be one of the most powerful military forces in the world at the time.

And despite what some might tell you, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. That day is celebrated on September 16.