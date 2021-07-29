Denverites exercising at Washington Park despite record-breaking heat

DENVER — It was another record-breaking day of heat in Denver Wednesday, and more could still be on the way.

Denver International Airport recorded the temperature at 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the fifth time temperatures have hit triple digits in Denver this year.

Despite the heat and cautions from health experts, it was business as usual for many Denverites getting their exercise fix at Washington Park.

"I can't help myself," Denver resident Brian Hanson said after a few competitive basketball games with his friends. "I just have to take it easy and not stay out here for too long."

But being outside at all can cause heat-related issues, according to Eric Hill, an emergency services physician at the Medical Center of Aurora.

Being "exposed to that kind of heat for any kind of period of time is enough to dehydrate you and subdue you to heat exhaustion or heat stroke," Hill said.

That's one reason Hanson was equipped with three liters of water and often used the shade to cool off.

Rich Haller and his children were also passing time in the shade at the park.

"It's extremely hot," Haller said. "I knew it was going to be a hot one today, but once we came out here, it's a lot hotter than I expected. So, we definitely put our sunscreen on and everything before we came down."

Sunscreen is among the list of things Hill suggests if one should choose to endure the blazing sun.

"You want to have loose fitting clothing, something that breathes very easily," Hill said. "You want to have access to rest periods and access to some kind of shade so you can stay out of the heat. You got to stay hydrated during your outdoor activity."

Monitoring pets is also crucial.

The Dumb Friends League animal shelter suggests taking dogs on walks earlier or later in the day. If a dog is drooling, panting heavily, vomiting or has diarrhea, it may be a sign of overheating. In such case, the shelter recommends moving the dog to a cooler spot and provide plenty of water.

Lastly, the shelter recommends dog owners to conduct the asphalt test before going on walks on a hot day. The test requires you to put your bare foot on asphalt and counting to seven. If your foot is burning up by seven seconds, it's too hot to take the dog out.

