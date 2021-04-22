On this Earth Day 2021, we are taking a look at how the climate is changing here in Colorado.

After a historic 2020 wildfire season that saw the three largest fires in state history, we take a look at the projections for the wildfire season ahead, the impact of drought and snowpack runoff on our water supply, and how climate change is affecting weather in Colorado.

Watch the full special embedded in the player below.

Denver7 Special Report: Our Changing Climate

As the western United States dries up more and more, and with diminishing water supply from the Colorado River, the federal government is on the brink of its first ever water shortage declaration.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation projects Lake Mead, the lake on the border of Nevada and Arizona formed by a dammed Colorado River, to fall to historically low levels this summer.

So, just how vital are those bodies of water? Denver7 took a tour of the Rocky Mountain Region a few years back in order to dive into the “lifeline of the West.” Watch in the player embedded below.