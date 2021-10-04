Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver Zoo apologizes a decade after visitor's death

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Bert Vescolani, president and chief executive officer of the Denver Zoo, looks on during a ceremony to mark the public opening of the new animal hospital serving the zoo's 3,000 residents Friday, May 21, 2021, in Denver. A grant from the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Foundation combined with funds from a 2017 bond issue were used to build the state-of-the-art hospital, which offers visitors a chance to watch procedures through the viewing windows in the lobby. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
bert vescolani, r m
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:36:36-04

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo has apologized more than a decade after a Black man died following a confrontation with police on zoo grounds.

The Denver Post reports zoo president Bert Vescolani on Friday publicly apologized to Gail Waters for her son Alonzo Ashley’s July 2011 death.

The 29-year-old Ashley was visiting the zoo when he started acting strangely and ran to find a water fountain.

A zoo volunteer called for police, who tackled Ashley and shocked him with a stun gun.

Ashley died during the confrontation.

Many called for accountability for zoo staff and volunteers for failing to recognize that Ashley wasn't a danger to the public.

In 2016, Denver agreed to pay $295,000 to Ashley's family.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather