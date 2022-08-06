Watch Now
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup

Posted at 7:28 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 21:28:45-04

DENVER — The Denver Zoo's newest addition has a name!

The zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, zoo staff announced his name — Jai!

Pronounced "J-eye," the name has Indian and Sanskrit origins, according to the Denver Zoo. It means "victory and triumph."

Jai weighs just over a pound, the zoo said in a Facebook update. His eyes are still closed, but he has started squirming around in the den box.

First-time parents Pintar and Bu are adjusting well to parenthood and tending to Jai's every need, according to the zoo.

The otters will remain behind the scenes for the next few weeks. However, you can watch them through a live den camera during your next zoo visit.

