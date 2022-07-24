Denver wrong-way crash kills 2, injures 3

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a wrong-way crash that left two people dead and injured three others overnight.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday on South Santa Fe Drive near the West Mississippi Avenue intersection.

Police said a truck, occupied by the driver and two passengers, was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Santa Fe Drive and crashed into a northbound SUV.

Two people in the SUV – a man and a woman – were killed in the crash. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman died later at the hospital, according to police.

The three people in the truck were seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. All three are expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the truck will be held for investigation of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to police.

The names of those involved were not released.