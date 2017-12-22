Denver women's shelter low on supplies amid record number of people seeking help

Kurt Sevits
7:54 AM, Dec 22, 2017
samaritan house | samaritan house denver | catholic charities denver | catholic charities samaritan house women's shetler | shelter donations
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER – With temperatures in recent days dipping well below freezing, a Denver women’s shelter is seeking additional supplies for the record number of women showing up looking for help.

Samaritan House Women’s Shelter in downtown Denver, which is run by Catholic Charities of Denver, said it took in about 215 women on Dec. 18 alone.

The shelter provides overnight beds, meals, clothing and other services to single women but it’s running short on cold-weather supplies like blankets, gloves and other items.

"We are running low on items needed to keep women safe and warm this Christmas," said Catholic Charities of Denver President and CEO Larry Smith. "Any way the community can help and give donations for the homeless facing the hardship and unbearable temperatures would be greatly appreciated. I invite the community to share compassion and mercy to those most in need."

Anyone interested in helping the shelter can purchase items or make cash donations by visiting samhousedenver.org/help-cold-weather.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top