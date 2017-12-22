Denver women's shelter low on supplies amid record number of people seeking help

DENVER – With temperatures in recent days dipping well below freezing, a Denver women’s shelter is seeking additional supplies for the record number of women showing up looking for help.
Samaritan House Women’s Shelter in downtown Denver, which is run by Catholic Charities of Denver, said it took in about 215 women on Dec. 18 alone.
The shelter provides overnight beds, meals, clothing and other services to single women but it’s running short on cold-weather supplies like blankets, gloves and other items.
"We are running low on items needed to keep women safe and warm this Christmas," said Catholic Charities of Denver President and CEO Larry Smith. "Any way the community can help and give donations for the homeless facing the hardship and unbearable temperatures would be greatly appreciated. I invite the community to share compassion and mercy to those most in need."