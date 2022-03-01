Denver weather in March: A 360 in-depth look at what to expect in Colorado

DENVER — Welcome to March weather in Colorado!

One thing is for sure, March is one of those months you definitely want to keep an eye on the daily changing forecast in Denver and across the Rocky Mountains. Not only is March typically the snowiest of the season, it also has been home to several notable severe weather outbreaks and tornadic storms.

So, what else should you know about a typical March in Denver? We're here to break it down for you.

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in March.

The infographics tell the story of what to expect on a typical day as well as how much of a warm up to expect over the course of the month. (According to the averages)

We've also updated the latest snowfall totals so far this 2021-22 season.

In this Denver7 360 In-Depth deep dive 📈

Check the normal high/low by day

Compare record low and high temperatures 🔅

Top 10 snowiest months 📆

A look back at the memorable March 2003 blizzard ⛸

2021-2022 season update ⛷

Why you'll remember the second snowiest March ever in Denver🌩

Notable tornado outbreaks

If you have trouble seeing the graphics in the story, click this link for a full screen experience.