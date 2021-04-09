Watch
Denver transit board plans to restart rail line planning

Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 09, 2021
DENVER (AP) — The Regional Transportation District has decided to restart planning of its delayed commuter rail line between Denver, Boulder and Longmont.

The agency’s board of directors signaled its support Tuesday for new environmental and engineering work that will likely take up to two years and cost from $5 million to $8 million.

Colorado Public Radio reported that the board is expected to provide its formal approval this summer.

The planning work is meant to capitalize on federal funds that could potentially come from President Joe Biden’s recent infrastructure proposal.

