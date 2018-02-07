Denver traffic 21st in US and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

1. Denver traffic is 21st in the country

A new report from traffic analytics company Inrix ranks Denver 21st among U.S. cities when looking at traffic congestion. That puts us in the same spot as last year. Los Angeles has the worst traffic not only in the country, but in the entire world.

2. Sports car blasts into space

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket into orbit Tuesday, carrying CEO Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster with it (and a dummy in the driver's seat).

3. Denver wants to expand Shotspotter system

Today, the Denver Police Department will ask the city council for money to expand the area covered by its Shotspotter program, which uses technology to detect gunfire and alert police to its location.

4. Winter Olympics one day away

The Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea kick off on Thursday, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday evening.

5. Mild weather the next couple days

Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the 40s to mid-50s on the plains and in the 30s to low 40s in the high country. Thursday will be even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60 degrees in Denver, with 40s in the mountains.