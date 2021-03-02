Denver to consider marijuana delivery, hospitality proposal

DENVER — The City of Denver is considering a series of changes that would give more expansion opportunities to the marijuana industry.

Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses’ proposal includes some of the most extensive changes for the industry since marijuana was legalized seven years ago.

“We pulled a lot of people together and over two years worked really hard with significant study and analysis and outreach,” said Ashley Kilroy, executive director of excise and licenses for the City of Denver.

One of the most notable changes that is being proposed includes Denver opting into a state law that allows local municipalities to authorize and regulate marijuana delivery.

The proposal would also allow Denver to opt into a law that expands opportunities for cannabis consumption businesses. Those licensed businesses would be able to allow customers to smoke cannabis indoors, sell small amounts of cannabis, and allow customers to bring their own.

The proposal would result in Denver accepting new license applications for store, cultivation, and manufacturing businesses for the first time since 2016, while prioritizing diverse applicants.

“What we are recommending is six years exclusivity for all marijuana license types, for social equity applicants,” Kilroy said.

In the context of the marijuana industry, the state defines “social equity” applicants as those who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, such as people of color.

“In Denver, we have been the leader in successfully and safely regulating marijuana and we’re really looking forward to this program to position us as a leader in licensing social equity applicants,” Kilroy said.

The proposal would also legalize marijuana tour buses allowing consumption on buses to cater to marijuana tourists.

The proposal will be presented to Denver’s Finance and Governance Committee Tuesday afternoon.