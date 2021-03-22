Denver teen pleads guilty to the killing of her 7-year-old nephew, Jordan Vong

DENVER — A Denver teen charged in the death of her 7-yerar-old nephew pleaded guilty to two felony counts Monday.

Jennie Bunsom, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with a body in the killing of her nephew, Jordan Vong, in 2018.

she was originally charged with first-degree murder, but that charge was later dismissed. Bunsom is facing up to 30 years in prison.

The teen was 16 years old when she admitted to killing the 7-year-old boy and then hiding the body in their Montbello home.

She was arrested on the morning of Aug. 8, 2018 after the boy’s body was discovered. Jordan’s family reported him missing on Aug. 6, 2018, the day investigators believe Bunsom killed Jordan.

An autopsy report found the 7-year-old boy died of cervical compression. According to police and court documents, Bunsom killed Jordan by smothering him after he became upset when she refused to play video games with him.

Bunsom then hid his body in a portable closet inside her bedroom as police and FBI agents searched for the boy in the surrounding area.

Jordan’s body was found by authorities the evening of Aug. 7, 2018 amid the execution of a search warrant.

Bunsom is scheduled to be sentenced May 21.

