Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade makes a comeback after two unlucky years

DENVER — The St. Patrick’s day Parade made a comeback in downtown Denver Saturday after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

The event was the first to be called off back in March of 2020 when the pandemic first hit.

Saturday, thousands hit the streets all decked out in green to celebrate the event's return.

"It just feels like things are getting back to normal. So it's really nice to see that," said parade goer, Cherie Steffens.

She and her husband, Jason Steffens told Denver7 they’ve been taking their two daughters to the parade ever since they were little girls.

Jason said Cherie was heartbroken when the event wasn't able to take place the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

"She cried literally, probably for months, and it's horrible for her because this is the one holiday that she loves and looks forward to. This is the one event that she loves and it killed her for two years to not have it," he said.

For others, this year marked the beginning of a new family tradition.

"I am so excited. This is our first experience. So we are looking forward to seeing all the action," said Annie Oakley.

It was also an opportunity for Denver's large Irish community to get back out and celebrate.

"We have some family visiting. So we wanted to help them enjoy the downtown experience and also be a part of St. Patrick's Day because we have Irish in our family," added Oakley.

It was also Emily Young's first year attending, she traveled from St. Louis, Missouri.

"I'm ready to get back to normal for sure. I'm super happy that everything's getting back on track," said Young.

This year marked the 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Denver.

It featured more than 150 floats, bands, dancers and marchers and kicked off around 9:30 a.m.

