Denver Sports Castle will be used for events before renovation begins

DENVER -- The Denver Sports Castle will take on another life before it is converted into retail space and offices. The building will be used to host events like an immersive art show before renovation work is set to begin.

A California-based company called Non Plus Ultra will be coordinating the events and, according to their head of business development, they specialize in transforming iconic properties into entertainment venues.

"We’re going to get in here and we’re going to activate the building in the interim before the building gets renovated so we’re going to work with the local community and do some really good community events. We’re going to produce some community events on our own as well as bring in some great corporate shows," said Dave Peterson with Non Plus Ultra.

Denver7 photojournalist, Eric English, toured the building and captured this drone video showing the inside like you haven't seen before.

“What I love about Denver so much is the people here are so excited about different things that are happening here in this city, so we want to lend to that element; whether it’s an art type of thing or a community type thing, we want to be a thread in the fabric of the community here," said Peterson.

Non Plus Ultra says event organizers can reach out to coordinate a walkthrough of the building. More information is available here.