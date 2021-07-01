Denver shoppers will be charged a 10-cent fee per disposable bag starting Thursday

DENVER — Your next shopping trip may cost you a little bit more in Denver beginning Thursday. The city is launching the Bring Your Own Bag program, which will cost shoppers .10 cents per disposable bag.

The city says the program is an effort to reduce waste and encourage more sustainable practices. To avoid the mandatory 10-cent fee per bag, shoppers must bring their own bags.

Some exemptions include newspaper bags, bags from pharmacies, and bags smaller than 7x9 inches.

City council passed the ordinance in 2019 and was set to go in effect in July of 2020. However, the city postponed the ordance for one year due to the pandemic.

Stores will get to keep $.04 from every $.10 charged, while the city will take the other $.06. Denver plans to spend some of the money it collects to distribute free bags to people.

Several other Colorado cities already have such ordinances in place. Boulder, for example, has been charging a fee for single-use bags since 2012.

