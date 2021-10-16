Denver shootout caught on camera began with road rage incident, arrest records show

DENVER — The two men Denver police say were involved in a shootout in the Harvey Park South neighborhood have criminal records, according to records from tthe Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Denver County District Attorney's Office, police arrested Kevin Garrido, 21, and Carlos Hernandez Carsi, 20, following a shootout that was caught on multiple home surveillance cameras.

Police say Garrido and Carsi were traveling in the sedan that was seen chasing an SUV down S. Wolff Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. Garrido was the driver and Carsi was the passenger, according to police.

The victim, the driver of the SUV, told police the encounter began because of a road rage incident on W. Hampden Avenue near S. Sheridan Boulevard, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim was then followed into the Harvey Park South neighborhood where Carsi, as seen in surveillance video, is accused of firing multiple shots at the SUV, police say.

The driver of the SUV eventually lost control and crashed into a pole as a result of the multiple shots fired at them, according to the probable cause statement. Police arrested Garrido and Carsi shortly after they crashed their car into Bear Creek Park following a chase.

Garrido and Carsi remained in the Downtown Detention Center as of Friday afternoon, each with a $100,000 bond.

Garrido, the driver, is facing second-degree assault and vehicular eluding charges, among others. Carsi, the passenger, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge, among others.

According to CBI, Garrido has several assault convictions dating back to as recently as 2018 along with a 2020 weapon offense. Carsi has been arrested before for being an accessory to a crime.