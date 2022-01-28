Denver shooting spree killer threatened co-workers with gun 10 years before killings, records show

The gunman who killed five people in a shooting rampage across Denver and Lakewood pleaded guilty nearly a decade ago to threatening two co-workers with a gun, but those charges were dismissed after he completed probation and the case later was sealed.

Denver police arrested Lyndon McLeod on Feb. 2, 2012, after two men who worked with him at a medical marijuana warehouse in Denver said McLeod intentionally bumped into them and then pointed a gun at them, according to McLeod’s arrest affidavit. The men said McLeod told them: “I know my rights! You pushed me and I can put one in you!”

The men convinced McLeod to put his gun away and McLeod left, according to the affidavit.

McLeod pleaded guilty to felony menacing in April 2012 and completed two years of probation as part of a deferred sentence. The charge was dismissed after he completed probation and in 2014 the case was sealed, blocking it from public view.

A Denver District Court judge unsealed the case Jan. 14 after receiving petitions from news agencies. Colorado law allows the public to request a sealed case be made public if circumstances surrounding the case have changed and “the public interest in disclosure now outweighs the defendant’s interest in privacy.” 9News first reported the case had been unsealed.

