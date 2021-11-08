Denver sees record heat over weekend

DENVER — Denver saw a record heat day on Saturday at 80 degrees, and was just one degree off from the record on Sunday at 78 degrees.

Denverites took to the outdoors to enjoy the day.

"It's beautiful out," said one visitor to the Denver Zoo. "I'm wearing shorts and flip flops. I can't believe it's November. You would think it was July."

Denver has surpassed or tied 10 record heat days in 2021. The most recent record that was broken was on Saturday with 80 degrees. Sunday was only one degree off with a high of 78 degrees. Climate researchers at the University of Colorado say while one warm weekend in November cannot indicate climate change, trends are becoming more clear.

"Those spikes are getting higher and higher as time goes by. And what we've seen in the last two days, is sort of a manifestation of that," said Waleed Abdalati, the director of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado. "Blips like what we've seen — super hot days — we've always had them."

He said although individual days of heat are not an indication of a changing climate, the pattern is becoming clearer.

"The fact that what we've seen over the last couple days is overlaid on a backdrop of rising temperatures is troubling, it should get people's attention," he said.