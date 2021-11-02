Denver Salvation Army prepares for Thanksgiving meals amid supply chain issues

DENVER — As the Salvation Army in Denver prepares to feed thousands of people in need this Thanksgiving, the nonprofit is facing two major obstacles: the pandemic and supply chain.

To address pandemic gathering concerns, Salvation Army Major Richard Pease said the organization will distribute hot meals at multiple locations throughout the city.

But putting those meals together is proving to be challenging.

“I think we’re all recognizing when we go to the store there’s a lot fewer turkeys than there used to be, and maybe there’s fewer green beans and some of those other things,” Pease said.

Pease said this year, they are leaning on community partners to maximize resources and made sure they have the ingredients they need for meals.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to work with others in the community to make sure that no one during the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, goes without having that traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Pease said.

One of those community partners is Ms. Betty’s Cooking Owner and Chef Tajahi Cooke and his wife Danielle Cooke.

“This is the least that we can do — is to provide either a warm meal, shelter or clothes for our neighbors,” Chef Tajahi Cooke said.

“Last year we just a saw huge need with COVID-`19… We’re so happy to be able to help,” Danielle Cooke said.

Using their personal supplies and donations, Tajahi and Danielle Cooke plan to use donations from a GoFundMe to distribute 10,000 meals this holiday season across Denver, Aurora, Grand County and Eagle County.

Pease said King Soopers has also been very helpful, using their supply chain to secure needed ingredients.