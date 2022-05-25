Denver robbery suspect barricaded inside Thornton home; shelter-in-place in effect, sheriff’s office says

THORNTON, Colo. – A shelter-in-place was ordered and roads were closed after a robbery suspect barricaded themselves inside a south Thornton home Wednesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there was “heavy police presence” at 8151 Explorador Calle and announced road closures were in effect at Coronado Parkway, Solana Drive and Nueva Vista Drive.

Sgt. Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, told Denver7 a suspect from a Denver robbery fled and was now barricaded at a home at that address.

Negotiators from the sheriff’s office and the SWAT Team were responding to the scene, Sherman said.

Schools near the home were notified and at least two of them – Coronado Hills Elementary and McElwain Elementary – were on a lockout, meaning all staff and students were staying inside the school and activities were taking place as usual, but no one was allowed inside the campuses until police gave the all clear.