Denver Rescue Mission remodels shelter to increase capacity and services

DENVER — A grant from the city is allowing the Denver Rescue Mission to help more people in need.

When Toby Strickland came to Denver a few months ago, he knew he’d need help to get back on his feet.

"We all need inspiration. We all need somebody who is willing to help us along the way," Strickland said.

Strickland says he found that help and more at the Denver Rescue Mission.

"I got a counselor that helps keep me on my toes and she helps keep me directed on where I need to go," Strickland said.

Thanks to a more than $1 million grant from the city. The once crowded shelter with bunk beds has transformed into a space filled with light and beds spaced out across the room.

"Providing them with a comfortable bed and a place where they feel safe and supported is really that first step," said Tracy Brooks, senior director of emergency services for Denver Rescue Mission.

They've also added an ADA-compliant ramp for wheelchairs outside and a brand new elevator, increasing accessibility and dignity when people come in the door.

"I believe that shelter is not a long-term solution for anybody, and so our goal is to really move individuals into long-term solutions and get them places where they can be stably-housed," Brooks said.

Because of the increase in beds, case managers were also added. Along with a 24-hour shelter in the basement level, designated for people who have a job or have recently become homeless.

"You want to keep focused on what you need to do, but when you see that other person, you know what it is like, you know where you’ve been at and I don’t want that no more," Strickland said.

Britta Fischer, chief housing officer for the City and County of Denver, says upgrades to the shelter also add stability.

"What this means is that somebody who is working and maybe working night shifts still has access during the days to sleep, have a quiet place and also access services," Fischer said.

By giving people a place to lay their head, cleaning their bed sheets every day and giving them the ability to wash their clothes, it gives them a greater sense of what life outside of the shelter looks like.

"By having these sheltering environments be as housing-like as possible with around the clock access, accessibility and integrated services, we’re providing more stability as people transition back into housing," Fischer said.