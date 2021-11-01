Denver Recreation Centers offering large discount on membership fees through November

DENVER — Looking for a gym to join? Denver Recreation Centers are now offering a deal throughout November for all of its membership levels.

Denver Recreation Centers individual annual memberships are 45% off through November. The memberships include recreation centers, drop-in fitness and aqua-fitness classes, and outdoor pools during the summer.

Denver has 30 regional, local and neighborhood recreation centers. The discount means almost every type of membership is under $150, with many under $100.

Regional centers are open seven days a week.

Local centers are open five or six days a week, and members can go to both local- and neighborhood-level recreation centers. Neighborhood centers are also open five to six times a week.

You can buy a membership in-person or online anytime through Nov. 30, 2021. Click here to learn more or purchase one online.

Month-to-month and family memberships are also available, but are not discounted.