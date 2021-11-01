Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver Recreation Centers offering large discount on membership fees through November

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
gym photo
Posted at 7:40 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 09:40:23-04

DENVER — Looking for a gym to join? Denver Recreation Centers are now offering a deal throughout November for all of its membership levels.

Denver Recreation Centers individual annual memberships are 45% off through November. The memberships include recreation centers, drop-in fitness and aqua-fitness classes, and outdoor pools during the summer.

Denver has 30 regional, local and neighborhood recreation centers. The discount means almost every type of membership is under $150, with many under $100.

Regional centers are open seven days a week.

Local centers are open five or six days a week, and members can go to both local- and neighborhood-level recreation centers. Neighborhood centers are also open five to six times a week.

You can buy a membership in-person or online anytime through Nov. 30, 2021. Click here to learn more or purchase one online.

Month-to-month and family memberships are also available, but are not discounted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather