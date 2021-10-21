Denver reaches $1.2M settlement with unarmed teen who was beaten by police officers, shocked with Taser

The city of Denver agreed to a $1.2 million settlement in an excessive force lawsuit filed after three police officers beat an unarmed teen and shocked him with a Taser while he was lying on the ground.

The settlement ends three years of fallout that followed the 2018 incident, which prompted a criminal trial of one of the Denver police officers involved and the officer’s later resignation.

The teen, Malow Mayek, sued the city in 2020, alleging that the officers violated his civil rights and that poor training and oversight by the Denver Police Department allowed the incident to occur.

The Denver City Council still needs to approve the settlement in the federal lawsuit. The council could vote as soon as Monday on a resolution approving the payment.

“This was an absolutely egregious civil rights violation,” David Lane, Mayek’s attorney, said Thursday. “Mr. Mayek’s injuries have been life-altering. I’m glad to see Denver stepping up to the plate and compensating him.”

