Denver rail yard worker killed in accident

DENVER — A BNSF railroad employee was fatally injured while working at a Denver rail yard Wednesday.

Denver police reported the incident involved a train. Additional details as to how the accident occurred were not released.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are on scene and will lead the investigation. A source familiar tells ABC News the incident occurred during switch operations.

BNSF released the following statement:

“On February 9, a BNSF employee was fatally injured while working in the Globeville rail yard in Denver, Colorado. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be leading the investigation. The entire BNSF family is saddened by this incident and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved,” the release read.