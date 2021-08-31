Denver pushes to close Beta Nightclub for safety violations after spate of nearby shootings

Denver authorities are trying to revoke a popular downtown nightclub’s licenses following an undercover police investigation this summer that revealed safety violations inside the club as well a series of nearby shootings over the past six months.

Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake St., hired unlicensed security guards, failed to keep people from bringing weapons into the venue and failed to control the crowds inside its building, according to an administrative order issued by Denver Department of Excise and Licensing.

The department on Monday ordered the club’s owner to appear at an Oct. 18 hearing to prove to the city why regulators shouldn’t revoke its liquor and cabaret licenses. The club will remain open until the city issues a final order in the case or a settlement is reached.

The licensing decision comes after several violent incidents at the club and in the intersection in front of it, including a shooting earlier this month after bar closing that killed one and injured five. The city in the last 18 months has grappled with heightened levels of homicides and shootings not seen for decades.

Aaron Acker, attorney for Beta Nightclub owner Valentes Corleons, said Corleons denies that the criminal activity is connected to his club and says the city is targeting him with its investigation.

Continue reading on The Denver Post