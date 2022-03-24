Denver Public Schools board to vote on future of innovation schools

DENVER — The Denver Public School Board is voting tonight on a measure that could mean big changes for innovation schools.

Denver Public Schools adopted an innovative model a few years, which allows schools to design their own ‘playbook’ with input from teachers, parents and the community. Now, the board is considering making changes to the model.

According to the school's website, "the proposed policy changes – called Executive Limitations – have been simplified to focus on ensuring that all teachers in all district-run schools have the job rights and protections that are part of the collective-bargaining agreement and the Teacher Employment Compensation and Dismissal Act (TECDA)."

Frank Coyne, lead partner at the Denver Green School, says he thinks that the measures could do more harm than good.

“There's actually over 52 of us in DPS serving 24,000 students," he said. "This executive limitation would limit our flexibilities to be able to implement our school models in the way we have been doing for, in our case, for the past 12 years.”

According to the Denver Public Schools website, the possible changes could allow for flexibility in school calendars as well as "licensure of staff in non-core subjects, and in schools that face state intervention for falling below accountability standards."

Coyne says he has no expectations about Thursday's vote. He just hopes that the board listens to the concerns of teachers.

“I feel like the modifications were an attempt to help. But I feel like what we're still faced with is limiting school flexibilities,” Coyne said.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. It will be held virtually, so you can watch it online.