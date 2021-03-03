Denver Public Library won't pull any Dr. Seuss books from collection

DENVER — The Denver Public Library says it isn't planning to pull any Dr. Seuss books from its collection, despite Seuss officials announcing they'll stop publishing six books due to racist and insensitive imagery.

"It is important to recognize the full spectrum of his heritage and legacy and part of that comes with unacceptable depictions," said executive director of Reach Out and Read Colorado, Anne Tengler.

But it doesn’t mean these books are going away either.

The Denver Public Library, which will keep the books in its collection, released a statement saying, "Libraries across the country are having conversations around how to balance our core values of intellectual freedom, with the harmful stereotypes depicted in many children's classics.”

The freedom of choice in what a person decides to read is here to stay and the value of reading for any child is critical in their development. Whether its Dr Seuss, will remain a part of that decision.