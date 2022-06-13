Denver prepares for crowds ahead of Stanley Cup Final

DENVER — Over the weekend, Denver's hospitality industry had its own lengthy to-do list to prepare for the start of the Stanley Cup Final in less than 72 hours.

The owner of Pour House on Market, Harris, told Denver7 he and his team have already made several preparations to get ready.

"We double up on food ordering, double up on the staff — we get some security at the door," he said. "He's just basically there to make sure everybody's of age, gather legitimate IDs and make sure everyone is ready to go to have a good time."

For game two on Saturday, the restaurant already has a 50-person reservation confirmed.

"Every TV will be on on, sound will be cranked up," the owner said.

On Sunday, Larimer Square's marketing team told Denver7 various hotels located downtown had also seen an uptick in reservations for the big week, including The Crawford and The Maven hotels.

Per Priceline, as of Sunday evening, the cheapest hotel rates were around $84 a night. The most expensive ones were a little more than $300 a night.

Monday morning, a spokesperson for the city provided a list of Avs watch parties.

Game 1 will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Game 2 will be Saturday, June 18; Game 3 is Monday, June 20; and Game 4 is Wednesday, June 22. If needed, Games 5 and 6 will take place Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26, respectively.

All games will air on Denver7.