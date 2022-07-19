Watch Now
Denver police: Wheel crashes through driver's windshield, causes serious injuries

Denver Police Department
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 19:31:37-04

DENVER — A driver was injured after a wheel dislodged from another vehicle and crashed into the victim's windshield in the evening hours of July 2.

Around 11:30 p.m., in the area of southbound I-25 and West Alameda Avenue, a driver was traveling in an unknown direction when a wheel dislodged from the vehicle.

The wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield, causing serious injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

The initial driver did not stop following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

