Denver police trying to identify assault suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police said the crime occurred on Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 p.m. around Welton Street and the 16th Street Mall, near the Denver Pavilions Shopping Mall.

No other details on the crime were available.

Anybody with information on this suspect's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867. You can earn up to $2,000 for a tip. The tip line is open 24/7.