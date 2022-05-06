Denver police SUV rolls over during pursuit of shooting suspect

DENVER – Two Denver Police Department officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a short pursuit of a shooting suspect in west Denver Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, officers were investigating a shooting that happened near West 1st Avenue and North Knox Court in which an adult was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers who responded to the scene found the suspect’s vehicle and pursued it, the department said. While trying to stop the vehicle, one of the DPD SUVs rolled over near West Tennessee Avenue and South Raleigh Street.

The two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the department.

The suspect was arrested near South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue and was not injured, according to DPD.

Roads near the crash were closed as of 6 p.m., and police said the investigation into the shooting and pursuit were ongoing.