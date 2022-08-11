Man taken into custody following weapons call, police shooting at Denver home

DENVER — A man was taken into custody following a weapons call and a police shooting at a home in Denver Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Malta Street after a 911 caller reported that someone was threatening them with a gun, Denver PD Division Chief Ron Thomas said in a press conference.

When officers arrived, they confronted an armed man in the backyard. Officers told him to surrender, but he would not listen, according to Thomas. Officers then deployed a Taser, but it was "ineffective."

The man retreated into the home, and officers worked to secure the perimeter. At one point, according to Thomas, the man threatened officers. One officer "fired a number of rounds" at the man, but the man was not hit, Thomas said.

After some time, the man walked out of the home holding the handgun. He put down the weapon and was taken into custody.

The man suffered minor injuries but was cleared by medical personnel, according to Thomas. The division chief did not specify how the man was injured.

The man did not live at the home, and he did not know the current occupants. Investigators are working to determine his connection to the home.

The people who called 911 had vacated the home at the time of the incident, according to Thomas.

It is unknown if the man fired his weapon at any point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.