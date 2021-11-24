Denver police seeking tips in hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify a truck it believes was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday.

Investigators believe a 2005-2001 Toyota Tacoma was the vehicle involved. They say the truck involved should have damage to the passenger front bumper area. DPD provided the below stock photo as an example of what investigators are looking for.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Metro Denver Crime Stoppers provided a stock photo of a Toyota Tacoma they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Nov. 21, 2021 on South Broadway Street.

The crash happened Sunday at approximately 8:40 p.m. The truck was driving southbound in the 300 block of South Broadway Street when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the truck did not stop to help or call the police.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Broadway was closed for the investigation from Alameda to Dakota avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.