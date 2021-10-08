Denver police seeking tips in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for tips to find a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run Monday.

The crash happened on Oct. 4 at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Colfax Avenue between Franklin and Humboldt streets.

According to police, after the collision, the vehicle, described only as a black sedan, made a u-turn and parked in the 1500 block of Humboldt Street. The driver, who is described as a man wearing black pants and a white t-shirt, then walks over to speak to the pedestrian and other bystanders.

The driver then returns to his car.

Denver police say there is no record of the driver making a report of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted for leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury collision.

Anyone who recognizes the black sedan or who has any information on the crash is asked to leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

