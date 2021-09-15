Watch
Denver police seeking tips in deadly shooting of teen

Denver Police Department
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 14, 2021
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for information into the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old over the weekend.

Denver officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue some time before 3:51 p.m. Sunday.

A man, later identified as 18-year-old Harold Brown IV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown, who was “affectionately known” as “Spazz,” “Boom Jr.” and “BJ” to friends and family, was in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a friend when someone fired into their vehicle, according to police.

No information is available on the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

