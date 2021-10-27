Denver police seeking tips in deadly shooting investigation

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for information to assist in a homicide investigation.

Officers were originally dispatched to an outdoor death investigation in the 3600 block of Monaco Street at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

Investigators discovered an adult man in an alley and later determined he died as a result of a suspected shooting.

The victim has been identified as Robert Turner, 54.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

