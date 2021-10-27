Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police seeking tips in deadly shooting investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:43 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 23:43:09-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for information to assist in a homicide investigation.

Officers were originally dispatched to an outdoor death investigation in the 3600 block of Monaco Street at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

Investigators discovered an adult man in an alley and later determined he died as a result of a suspected shooting.

The victim has been identified as Robert Turner, 54.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather