Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police seeking suspect after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

Denver fatal hit-and-run crash E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street
Denver Police Department
Denver fatal hit-and-run crash E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street
Denver fatal hit-and-run crash E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street
Posted at 9:41 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 18:48:58-04

DENVER — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a driver failed to stop for a red light and struck the bicyclist, according to Denver police. The driver, who was in a blue Ford Explorer, then left the scene. They were last seen driving westbound on 13th Avenue.

Denver fatal hit-and-run crash E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

The Ford may have damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rear view mirror.

Anybody with information on the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 10, 8am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nicolebrady480x360.png

Watch live AM news with Nicole Brady on Denver7 | Stream headlines here anytime