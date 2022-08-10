Denver police seeking suspect after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a driver failed to stop for a red light and struck the bicyclist, according to Denver police. The driver, who was in a blue Ford Explorer, then left the scene. They were last seen driving westbound on 13th Avenue.

Denver Police Department

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

The Ford may have damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rear view mirror.

Anybody with information on the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.