Denver police seeks van in connection with possible abduction of woman seen screaming for help

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is seeking information in connection with the possible abduction of a woman in Denver Sunday morning.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a van that could be linked to the incident.

Witnesses told police that an adult female was seen getting into a white minivan screaming for help. The possible abduction occurred around 10 a.m. in 5000 Block of West 9th Avenue.

The white minivan was last seen around the area of West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The license plates may be California plates.

Police shared a traffic camera image Sunday of the van in question.

If anyone knows who the woman is or has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or call 911.

