DENVER — A pedestrian died after they were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday evening, according to Denver police.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash, which happened at N. Gaylord Street and E. Colfax Avenue, around 10 p.m. The intersection is just southwest of City Park.

The driver fled from the scene, police said. A vehicle and driver description was not available as of Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday night. The following morning, police said the pedestrian died. The person has not been identified.

The eastbound lanes of E. Colfax Avenue were closed during the investigation.