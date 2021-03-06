Police locate 2 vehicles involved in deadly hit-and-run in Denver

UPDATE: Denver police canceled a Medina Alert in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday night after two suspect vehicles were located. Police announced on Twitter Sunday that they located the vehicles. However, police did not say if any arrests were made.

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue. Police say a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian. The vehicle then took off.

Police issued a Medina Alert after the incident.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. However, they haven't said whether the second vehicle also struck the victim.

The first vehicle is described as a white Nissan Murano with heavy front end damage. The second vehicle is a gold-colored Dodge Durango with Texas license 98376X3.

If either of the vehicles are located, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

