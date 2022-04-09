Denver police searching for witnesses after shooting turns into deadly crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting turned into a deadly crash Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., two dark colored, mid-sized sedans were traveling southbound next to each other on North Peoria Street south of I-70.

Near the area of East 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street, police say shots were fired from one of the sedans.

The two sedans continued traveling southbound onto the bridge over the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed. One of the sedans went into northbound traffic and collided with a pickup truck while the second sedan took off southbound over the bridge, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the sedan that crashed sustained possible gunshot injuries, according to police, and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. Witnesses are asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.