Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police locate missing 86-year-old man

located.png
KMGH
missing person located
located.png
Bennie Davis missing.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 13:16:26-04

DENVER — Denver police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Bennie Davis was last spotted along the 3100 block of S. Alton Court in Denver. He may be driving a white 2000 Lexus GS3 with Colorado license plate BDMD, police said.

He has a cognitive impairment, police said.

Davis is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and wears glasses.

Anybody who sees him is encouraged to call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2000.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert Activation for Davis.

No other details are available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
feedco.png

Community

Last day to help feed hungry Colorado families