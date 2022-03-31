Denver police locate missing 86-year-old man

DENVER — Denver police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Bennie Davis was last spotted along the 3100 block of S. Alton Court in Denver. He may be driving a white 2000 Lexus GS3 with Colorado license plate BDMD, police said.

He has a cognitive impairment, police said.

Davis is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and wears glasses.

Anybody who sees him is encouraged to call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2000.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert Activation for Davis.

No other details are available.