Denver police searching for missing 61-year-old man

Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 25, 2022
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 61-year-old man.

Terrence Ross was last seen Friday at East 56th Avenue and Pena Boulevard.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He also has a goatee and wears glasses.

Ross was last seen wearing gray pants, a tan shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt and a dark "Kanga" hat.

Authorities say he may suffer from memory loss. Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

