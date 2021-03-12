Denver police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

(Update: Police say they've found the remains of 24-year-old Jasmin Cigarroa. Her husband has been arrested in the case.)

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since March 8.

The Denver Police Department said they believe Jasmin Cigarroa went out with friends on that day and hasn't been seen since.

She is missing from the area of 28th Avenue and Roslyn Street, police said.

Her brother, Francisco Cigarroa, told Denver7 nothing is missing from her apartment and his family doesn't know what happened to her. He said friends and family have set up a search 10 a.m. Friday at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, which is her favorite place to go to when she is stressed.

Police are in contact with Jasmine's husband, Francisco said.

Jasmine is described as white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts, call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.