Denver police searching for missing 12-year-old with autism

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old with autism.

Jyril "Jy" Brooks was last seen in the area of West Belleview Avenue and South Kipling Street. He has autism and has difficulty speaking, according to police.

Jy is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants and carrying a black and silver backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.